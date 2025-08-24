EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,360 Toro Company (The) $TTC

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, June 6th. Northland Capmk lowered Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $76.00 target price on Toro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $79.1070 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average of $73.54. Toro Company has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Toro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $356,740.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,930.22. This trade represents a 12.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,646 shares in the company, valued at $826,749.54. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

