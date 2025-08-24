Insider Selling: Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Insider Sells 41,000 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) insider Rajiv Patel sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,268,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,842,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,648,842.18. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lantheus Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of LNTH opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.14. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $118.21.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Lantheus had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $378.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial set a $63.00 target price on shares of Lantheus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,198,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,118 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,316,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,000 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,589,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,101,000 after purchasing an additional 34,052 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,025,000 after purchasing an additional 435,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 16.4% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,403,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,905,000 after purchasing an additional 197,719 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

