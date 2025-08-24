Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Independence Realty Trust stock on June 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $17.6490 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 4.31%.The business had revenue of $161.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.195-1.215 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 131.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 73,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

