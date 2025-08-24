AlphaQuest LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. $SAH

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 956.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,226 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. 46.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 31,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,182,197.60. Following the transaction, the president owned 605,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,448,128.45. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,062. Corporate insiders own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $81.9930 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $89.62.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 1.07%.Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

