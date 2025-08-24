Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,385 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APAM. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $63,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 77.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 118,700.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 36.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on APAM. Wall Street Zen raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In other news, CFO Charles J. Daley, Jr. sold 15,448 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $624,871.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 91,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,633.35. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 3.8%

APAM stock opened at $46.6580 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.69. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.12.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $282.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.72% and a net margin of 23.87%.The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.66%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.