AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 10,995 Shares of Incyte Corporation $INCY

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 182.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 161.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 88,200.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 135.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 8,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $587,248.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,323.15. The trade was a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $41,097.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,439.44. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,196 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Incyte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Incyte from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.64. Incyte Corporation has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $87.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

