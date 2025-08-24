AlphaQuest LLC Makes New Investment in Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 63.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 30.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 50.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at $143,000.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $326.8080 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.32 and a twelve month high of $405.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.72.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 2.39%.The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total transaction of $75,020.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,376 shares in the company, valued at $403,236.80. The trade was a 15.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $378.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.00.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

