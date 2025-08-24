AlphaQuest LLC Purchases Shares of 61,740 Magnera Corporation $MAGN

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Magnera Corporation (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. AlphaQuest LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Magnera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Magnera in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnera by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,316,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,916,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnera in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnera by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 1,948,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after acquiring an additional 539,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magnera by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 259,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruce Brown purchased 16,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $200,061.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,462.68. This represents a 5,881.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom Salmon purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $202,980.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 35,289 shares in the company, valued at $421,350.66. The trade was a 92.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Magnera from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Magnera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Magnera Trading Up 6.4%

NYSE:MAGN opened at $13.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $472.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Magnera Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $26.78.

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter. Magnera had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 4.98%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Magnera Company Profile

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

