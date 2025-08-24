AlphaQuest LLC Sells 79,075 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,075 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 146.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 54.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

BRX stock opened at $27.8850 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 25.27%.The company had revenue of $339.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.50 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

