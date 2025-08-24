Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Position in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 3,846.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Price Performance

BioNTech stock opened at $110.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.48. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of -69.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.19). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 12.20%.The firm had revenue of $306.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.80.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

