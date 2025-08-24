Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in IQVIA by 4.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 66.1% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 15.0% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $190.9870 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $252.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.26.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $557,352.30. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,178.90. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $188.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.