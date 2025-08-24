BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 13,723 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 23,791 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 27,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $114.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.55. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $114.62. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.03%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $208,375.44. Following the sale, the director owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $282,439.92. This trade represents a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

