Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 249,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 657,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,533,000 after buying an additional 45,275 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,149,000 after buying an additional 15,912 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,247,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,334,000 after buying an additional 119,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $304.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $301.50 to $305.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.86.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:ESS opened at $266.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.85 and a 1 year high of $317.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.47 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 43.51%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.890-3.990 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-16.020 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

