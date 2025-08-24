BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 24,563 Shares of MGM Resorts International $MGM

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 79.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,563 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 83.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 750.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $37.9950 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.62. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.81. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 3.13%.MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $1,925,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,627,478 shares in the company, valued at $180,585,769.02. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MGM

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.