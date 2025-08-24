BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 12,297 Shares of Global Payments Inc. $GPN

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,297 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $3,148,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,318. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments stock opened at $89.9510 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.91.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.21.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

