Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Allete, Inc. $ALE

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Allete were worth $16,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Allete by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allete by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allete by 56.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Allete during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allete by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 416,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,387,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allete Price Performance

ALE stock opened at $64.5940 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.77. Allete, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.00 and a 1 year high of $66.46.

Allete Announces Dividend

Allete ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.30 million. Allete had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 11.98%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Allete’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.11%.

Allete Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

