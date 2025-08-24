Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,407,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 426.0% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 43,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Financial Group now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $141.65 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $99.85 and a 1 year high of $143.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.94. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

