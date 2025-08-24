Analysts Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target at $20.80

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, June 13th.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bandwidth

Bandwidth Price Performance

BAND stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $444.57 million, a P/E ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.32%.The firm had revenue of $180.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bandwidth has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bandwidth

In related news, COO Devesh Agarwal sold 2,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $28,355.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,929.10. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 1,914 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $27,695.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 47,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,292.58. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,728 shares of company stock valued at $687,037 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bandwidth by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 112,269 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.