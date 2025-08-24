Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK Stock Holdings Lessened by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,111 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $23,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $77.5610 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

