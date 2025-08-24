Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $966,000 Position in Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,923,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,785,000 after purchasing an additional 827,365 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 9.6% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $40.1520 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $289.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.84 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 19.29%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eliott Trencher sold 3,997 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $152,085.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,579.30. The trade was a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 6,250 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,931.80. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Kilroy Realty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

