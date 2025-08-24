Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) CTO Sells $200,000.00 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 132,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,980. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Souvik Das also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

On Monday, June 30th, Souvik Das sold 5,273 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $114,265.91.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $20.8390 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $181.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.16 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 73.74%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CWAN. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CWAN

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 363.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 267,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 209,776 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 21,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.