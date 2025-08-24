Damien Nicks Acquires 23,000 Shares of AGL Energy (ASX:AGL) Stock

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGLGet Free Report) insider Damien Nicks purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$8.84 per share, for a total transaction of A$203,297.00.

AGL Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.34.

AGL Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 276.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. AGL Energy’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

