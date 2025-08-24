Robert Blumofe Sells 3,000 Shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 27,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,070. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of AKAM opened at $77.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.620-1.660 EPS. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.89.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 395 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 438 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

