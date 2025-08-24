Insider Selling: Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) Director Richard Kerley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.55, for a total value of $240,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,062.95. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $519.55 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $390.40 and a fifty-two week high of $549.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $440.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.61. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 8.99%.The company had revenue of $556.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 71,961.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 229,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,077,000 after purchasing an additional 228,839 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 5,371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 201,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,847,000 after purchasing an additional 198,256 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,030.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 72,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,371,000 after acquiring an additional 66,120 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,940,000 after acquiring an additional 60,779 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 130,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,522,000 after acquiring an additional 56,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.50.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

