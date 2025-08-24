David Clarke Acquires 4,000 Shares of ASX (ASX:ASX) Stock

ASX Limited (ASX:ASX – Get Free Report) insider David Clarke purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$63.48 per share, with a total value of A$253,900.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.121 per share. This is a boost from ASX’s previous Final dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 179.0%. ASX’s payout ratio is currently 87.35%.

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

