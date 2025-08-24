Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Chairman Acquires $329,300.00 in Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) Chairman Jonathan Sobel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $329,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 77,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,736.97. This trade represents a 14.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hilltop Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $34.6970 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Hilltop had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $303.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 6.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 155,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 77.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 148.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 219,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 131,016 shares in the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

