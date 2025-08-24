Insider Buying: Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Major Shareholder Buys 4,258 Shares of Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $234.1310 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.60 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.53. The company has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.32%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Melius began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,222.2% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 380.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 113.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

