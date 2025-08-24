CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Insider Sells $1,069,920.00 in Stock

CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) insider Maxim Shishin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total value of $1,069,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,578. This trade represents a 62.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maxim Shishin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Monday, June 9th, Maxim Shishin sold 2,400 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $259,416.00.

CorVel Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $92.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.95. CorVel Corp. has a 12 month low of $85.13 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 32.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth $297,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in CorVel by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in CorVel by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.3% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.