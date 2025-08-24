Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 2,246 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $281,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,850,752.80. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.8%

ABNB stock opened at $129.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.56. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 42.8% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 74.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Airbnb by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Airbnb by 40.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.72.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

