Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) COO Sells $1,286,288.04 in Stock

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) COO Robert Parahus sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total value of $1,286,288.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 19,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,501.28. This trade represents a 33.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 5.8%

NYSE TOL opened at $139.2170 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $169.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.5% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 24,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TOL. Wall Street Zen raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

