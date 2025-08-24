Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Director Sells $772,896.48 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) Director Cornelius Mccarthy III sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.04, for a total value of $772,896.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,012.88. The trade was a 14.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $463.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $501.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $378.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.05.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $603.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.70 million. Medpace had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 67.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.760-14.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $298.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $406.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 37.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,372,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

