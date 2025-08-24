Paul Joseph Inson Sells 10,000 Shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) insider Paul Joseph Inson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,352 shares in the company, valued at $220,560. This represents a 57.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Joseph Inson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Paul Joseph Inson sold 3,690 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $105,497.10.

IBEX Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of IBEX opened at $30.22 on Friday. IBEX Limited has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBEX. Robert W. Baird cut shares of IBEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Baird R W cut shares of IBEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Institutional Trading of IBEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 8,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 267.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the first quarter worth $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 392.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Stories

