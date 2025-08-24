1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $15.87 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,700 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $15,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $107,330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,265,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,288 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $55,429,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 23,525.2% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,428,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,332 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,196,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,178.62. This trade represents a 22.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Wall Street Zen cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY opened at $26.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48, a P/E/G ratio of 82.17 and a beta of 1.08. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $34.03.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 221.05%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

