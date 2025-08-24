DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $14,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1,770.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.2410 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average of $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of -164.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -348.94%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

