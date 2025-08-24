POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) versus QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Head to Head Survey

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) and QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of POET Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of POET Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and QUALCOMM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies -11,497.01% -141.43% -68.54% QUALCOMM 26.77% 40.35% 19.74%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $40,000.00 12,111.12 -$56.70 million ($0.81) -6.59 QUALCOMM $43.26 billion 3.94 $10.14 billion $10.37 15.24

This table compares POET Technologies and QUALCOMM”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

QUALCOMM has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QUALCOMM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QUALCOMM has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for POET Technologies and QUALCOMM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 QUALCOMM 1 10 11 0 2.45

POET Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.04%. QUALCOMM has a consensus price target of $181.10, suggesting a potential upside of 14.61%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than QUALCOMM.

Summary

QUALCOMM beats POET Technologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies

(Get Free Report)

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, and virtual reality systems markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, LTE and/or OFDMA-based 5G standards and their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including 5G, artificial intelligence, automotive, consumer, enterprise, cloud, IoT, and extended reality, and investments, including non-marketable equity securities and, to a lesser extent, marketable equity securities, and convertible debt instruments. It also provides development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.