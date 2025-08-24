Head to Head Comparison: CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) versus ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) and ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

CryoPort has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CryoPort and ZTO Express (Cayman)”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CryoPort $228.38 million 1.97 -$114.76 million $1.33 6.74 ZTO Express (Cayman) $6.07 billion 1.88 $1.21 billion $1.48 12.89

ZTO Express (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than CryoPort. CryoPort is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZTO Express (Cayman), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of CryoPort shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of CryoPort shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CryoPort and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CryoPort 37.21% -9.79% -5.42% ZTO Express (Cayman) 18.83% 14.44% 9.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CryoPort and ZTO Express (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CryoPort 0 1 8 1 3.00 ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 1 3 1 3.00

CryoPort presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.78%. ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus target price of $22.36, suggesting a potential upside of 17.19%. Given CryoPort’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CryoPort is more favorable than ZTO Express (Cayman).

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats CryoPort on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CryoPort

Cryoport, Inc. provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services. It also provides CRYOGENE, an unparalleled solution that offers pre-clinical temperature-controlled biological materials management services comprising specimen storage, processing, collection, and retrieval; CRYOPD, a temperature-controlled logistics solution, which include temperature-controlled packaging and transport solutions from cryogenic temperature to controlled ambient; and IntegriCell services that comprise apheresis/leukapheresis collection, Cryoshuttle transportation, cryo-process optimization and processing services. In addition, the company offers MVE Biological Solutions' Fusion cryogenic system, a self-sustaining cryogenic freezer; MVE Biological Solutions' Vario cryogenic system, a cryogenic freezer system that supports temperatures between -20°C and -150°C; Cryoport Cryoshuttle provides clients with dedicated local transportation support; and Tec4Med. Further, it provides biological specimen cryopreservation storage and maintenance; archiving, monitoring, tracking, receipt, and delivery of samples; frozen biological specimens transportation; and incoming and outgoing biological specimens management; and short-term logistics and engineering consulting services. Cryoport, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

