Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,298 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mantle Ridge LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,344,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,429,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,574,670,000 after buying an additional 3,062,157 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 31,752.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,249,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,612,000 after buying an additional 1,245,947 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 159.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,441,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,202,000 after acquiring an additional 756,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on APD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.07.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $299.0190 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $243.69 and a one year high of $341.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.64.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.02%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.