Critical Analysis: Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) & USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB)

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) and USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hilltop and USCB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilltop 8.90% 6.46% 0.91% USCB Financial 19.51% 13.39% 1.13%

Risk & Volatility

Hilltop has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USCB Financial has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilltop 0 2 0 0 2.00 USCB Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hilltop and USCB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Hilltop presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.77%. USCB Financial has a consensus target price of $20.3333, suggesting a potential upside of 13.66%. Given USCB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe USCB Financial is more favorable than Hilltop.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hilltop and USCB Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilltop $1.16 billion 1.88 $113.21 million $2.23 15.56 USCB Financial $91.77 million 3.91 $24.67 million $1.47 12.17

Hilltop has higher revenue and earnings than USCB Financial. USCB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hilltop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. USCB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hilltop pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. USCB Financial pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hilltop has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and USCB Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. USCB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.1% of Hilltop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of USCB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Hilltop shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of USCB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

USCB Financial beats Hilltop on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance. It also provides treasury management, asset management, check cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking, bill pay, and overdraft privilege services; and estate planning, management and administration, investment portfolio management, employee benefit accounts, and individual retirement accounts services, as well as automated teller machines. The Broker-Dealer segment offers public finance services that assist public entities in originating, syndicating, and distributing securities of municipalities and political subdivisions; specialized advisory and investment banking services; advice and guidance to arbitrage rebate compliance, portfolio management, and local government investment pool administration; advisory services and products for derivatives and commodities; agricultural insurance; and sells, trades in, and underwrites U.S. government and government agency bonds, corporate bonds, and municipal bonds; mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and commercial mortgage-backed securities and structured products; and provides asset and liability management advisory, clearing, retail, and securities lending services. The Mortgage Origination segment offers fixed and adjustable rate mortgages, jumbo, new construction, Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs, and United States Department of Agriculture loans. Hilltop Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers loan products, such as small business administration loans, yacht financing, residential and commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign bank loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans. The company also offers lockbox, treasury, commercial payments, cash management, and online banking services, as well as provides title insurance policies for real estate transactions. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

