Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Organon & Co. $OGN

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGN. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,012.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 640.7% in the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
Organon & Co. Stock Up 1.5%
Shares of OGN opened at $9.42 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 163.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Organon & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Organon & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.97%.
About Organon & Co.
Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
