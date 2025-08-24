Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.16 Million in RLI Corp. $RLI

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,996,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $722,700,000 after buying an additional 4,388,400 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in RLI by 106.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,750,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,212 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its position in RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 2,394,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,272 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RLI by 97.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,861,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,569,000 after purchasing an additional 920,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in RLI by 100.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,169,000 after purchasing an additional 668,717 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Price Performance

NYSE:RLI opened at $68.5550 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.66. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $91.14.

RLI Dividend Announcement

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $562.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. RLI had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 17.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RLI news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,817.50. The trade was a 3.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

