Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Position in Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,557 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.74% of Terreno Realty worth $48,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 613.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 840.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $57.7740 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $71.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.24.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRNO. Wells Fargo & Company set a $72.00 price target on Terreno Realty in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Terreno Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRNO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terreno Realty news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $539,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 412,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,253,913.40. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.