Wellington Management Group LLP Has $46.74 Million Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,464,507 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.52% of BWX Technologies worth $46,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 200.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 34.5% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $145.00 price target on BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.51.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $163.1370 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $189.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.64 and a 200-day moving average of $123.32.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Omar Fathi Meguid sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $406,618.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,361 shares in the company, valued at $424,602.24. This represents a 48.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leland D. Melvin sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.26, for a total value of $106,956.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,512.54. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,758. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

