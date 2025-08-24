Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 319,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 60,320 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $50,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

ESE stock opened at $195.3350 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.23. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.30 and a 1 year high of $201.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.56.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $296.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.23 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 10.37%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.900 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.040-2.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 7.21%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

