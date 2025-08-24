Citigroup Cuts Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR) Price Target to $21.00

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INR. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:INR opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77.

In related news, Director Sarah James sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Gray purchased 16,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $235,170.16. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $698,000. The trade was a 50.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $689,618 in the last 90 days.

