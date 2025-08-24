Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Financial Analyst Says

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James Financial from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Veritas cut shares of Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$67.75 to C$89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$58.95.

Shares of LUG opened at C$79.54 on Thursday. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$25.76 and a twelve month high of C$83.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$71.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.06%.

In related news, Senior Officer Terrence Smith sold 40,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.06, for a total transaction of C$2,604,423.36. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.05, for a total transaction of C$105,070.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,056 shares of company stock worth $3,706,044. Insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

