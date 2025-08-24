George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$99.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

WN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$90.33 to C$94.67 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$102.67 to C$104.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$100.00 to C$101.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$89.33 to C$98.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$105.33 to C$107.67 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, George Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$101.00.

Get George Weston alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WN

George Weston Trading Down 4.1%

Insider Transactions at George Weston

Shares of WN stock opened at C$88.17 on Thursday. George Weston has a 12-month low of C$70.92 and a 12-month high of C$93.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$88.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Michael Bunston sold 6,453 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.57, for a total transaction of C$597,360.23. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 15,987 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.49, for a total transaction of C$1,478,612.05. Insiders own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.