Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given a C$85.00 Price Target by Truist Financial Analysts

Truist Financial set a C$85.00 target price on Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ATZ. Desjardins boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$79.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$85.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$78.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$67.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.70.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aritzia

Aritzia Trading Up 4.3%

Insider Buying and Selling

ATZ opened at C$79.41 on Thursday. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$36.51 and a 12 month high of C$79.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.15.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.18, for a total value of C$161,033.58. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.00, for a total value of C$2,250,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,200 shares of company stock worth $10,061,977. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.