Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Allot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Allot Stock Performance

Allot stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Allot has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.47 million, a P/E ratio of -155.80 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24.

Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Allot had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.The company had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Allot will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLT. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Allot in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,175,000. QVT Financial LP increased its holdings in Allot by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 4,505,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,598,000 after purchasing an additional 817,938 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Allot by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,527,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,713,000 after purchasing an additional 742,146 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Allot by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 626,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 457,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Allot in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

About Allot

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

