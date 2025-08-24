Analog Devices’ (ADI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.53.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $252.20 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $257.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

