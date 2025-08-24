Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $273.00 to $288.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADI. Noble Financial raised Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.53.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.1%

NASDAQ ADI opened at $252.20 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $257.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.40. The firm has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,361,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $889,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after buying an additional 12,659 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

